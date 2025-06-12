Council honors NWS Commander/Capt. Jessica O’Brien

The Seal Beach council on Monday, June 9 recognized Capt. Jessica O’Brien, commander of the Naval Weapons Station. Her tour as base commander will end in mid-July.

“Originally from Ocean Springs Mississippi Captain O’Brien graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in oceanography,” said District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau.

“During her 27-year career she has served in a variety of surface ships and shore installations including as division officer aboard USS Anchorage,” Landau said.

“Under Captain O’Brien’s leadership at Naval Weapon Station Seal Beach quality of life for the base sailors Marines and their families was significantly improved through a number of initiatives including the opening of both Barney’s Beach House and the High Tide Café, the expansion of fitness center and popup grill hours, and major housing improvement efforts; their ability to support the fleet was dramatically improved through the opening of the new base ammunition pier and construction of new missile storage magazines,” Landau said.

O’Brien told the council she was a ship driver. “Running a naval installation like Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach is not anything that I expected to ever do in my career um nor had I really been prepared for it but the last three years have truly been a highlight of my 28 years of service,” O’Brien said.

“I’ve lived in a lot of different places I’ve traveled all over the world,, but Seal Beach is certainly at the top of all those,” O’Brien said.

She thanked the council and said she was grateful for the three years she has had with Seal Beach.

Landau said she was amazed at what O’Brien had done for the base and for Seal Beach. “And we are really going to miss you,” Landau said.