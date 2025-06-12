Briefing Room: As you age, you become more vulnerable to criminals

Hi Seal Beach!

Seal Beach is proud to be home to a vibrant and engaged senior population, including the thousands of residents living in Leisure World. At the Seal Beach Police Department, we value our older adults and are committed to protecting their safety and well-being. That’s why we’ve designated a Leisure World detective—someone who understands the specific needs of our senior community and is dedicated to building relationships, investigating crimes, and offering personalized assistance to residents.

As people age, they may become more vulnerable to certain types of crime, especially fraud, financial exploitation, and scams. Criminals often target seniors because they believe they are more trusting, may live alone, or are unfamiliar with newer forms of fraud that often originate online or over the phone. Fortunately, there are many steps seniors and their loved ones can take to reduce these risks.

One of the most important things seniors can do is stay connected. Isolation can increase vulnerability, so regular interaction with family, friends, and neighbors is not just emotionally beneficial—it’s a critical safety measure. Staying socially active and involved in the community can also make it easier to recognize suspicious behavior and report it early.

• Financial scams targeting seniors are among the most common crimes we see. These can include fake lottery winnings, bogus IRS calls, fraudulent contractors, or individuals pretending to be grandchildren in need of emergency funds. Never give out personal or financial information over the phone unless you initiated the call and are certain of who you’re speaking with. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Take your time, verify the details, and don’t be afraid to hang up and speak to a trusted family member or the police.

• Physical safety is just as important. Keep your home well-lit and ensure that all doors and windows have strong locks. Be cautious about opening your door to strangers—even those claiming to be from utility companies or government agencies. It’s okay to ask for identification or call the company to verify their identity. Many crimes occur when criminals pose as workers just to gain access to your home.

If you’re out running errands, try to go during daylight hours and in familiar areas. Keep your purse or wallet secure, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and stay aware of your surroundings. Trust your instincts—if something doesn’t feel right, remove yourself from the situation and seek help.

• Elder abuse—whether physical, emotional, or financial—often goes unreported. If you notice unexplained injuries, sudden withdrawal from activities, changes in financial habits, or signs of fear or anxiety in a senior friend or loved one, speak up. These could be warning signs of abuse or neglect. Reporting concerns to local authorities or Adult Protective Services can help ensure that vulnerable individuals are protected and supported.

Here in Seal Beach, we are fortunate to have a community that looks out for one another. Our officers regularly visit Leisure World and other neighborhoods to check in with residents, offer crime prevention tips, and answer questions. The goal is not only to prevent crime, but to build lasting trust and make sure every resident feels secure and supported.

If you or someone you know has concerns about senior safety, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We are here to help. Whether it’s a suspicious phone call, a pushy solicitor, or a concern about a neighbor, our department takes these reports seriously.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us ataskacop@sealbeachca.gov today!