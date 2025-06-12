Local Region 159 Soccer teams headed to AYSO Nationals

By Rob Poetsch

Get ready to cheer on some of our local soccer talent. AYSO Region 159 – serving Los Al, Rossmoor and Seal Beach – has achieved a major milestone. This year, four youth soccer teams from our region have been selected to represent Southern California at the prestigious AYSO National Games.

Held July 21-27 at the Great Park in Irvine, this massive annual tournament brings together top AYSO teams from across the country for a week of exciting competition and camaraderie. It’s a testament to the hard work, dedication, and skill of our young players and the fantastic coaching within Region 159. Included among the four teams are Girls 2009, Girls 2012 EXTRA, Girls 2013 EXTRA and Boys 2014 EXTRA.

“Having four teams selected for the National Games is a huge honor for Region 159,” said Brenna McAdams, AYSO 159 Regional Commissioner. “It’s so important for our region to participate in events like this. It gives our players an incredible opportunity to test their skills against teams from different areas, experience a high level of competition, and create memories that will last a lifetime. It also shines a spotlight on the strength and quality of our local AYSO program, which is 100 percent volunteer based.”

For those new to the area or with budding soccer stars at home, Region 159 Los Alamitos AYSO is one of the largest volunteer organizations dedicated to providing a positive, fun, and safe soccer experience for youth of all skill levels. AYSO Region 159 Fall Registration is now open. If you have children aged 3 to 19 who are interested in playing soccer this fall, now is the perfect time to sign them up at www.ayso159.org. For more information about AYSO National Games, please visit aysonationalgames.org.