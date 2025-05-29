Congressman min requests funds for Seal Beach projects

Two major Seal Beach infrastructure projects top Congressman Dave Min’s shortlist for Fiscal Year 2026, according to an official announcement from the city government and District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau.

The following Seal Beach projects were selected by Representative Min as part of his official funding requests to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee:

• San Gabriel River Trash Mitigation Project

Requested amount: $1,000,000

This project partners with Assemblymember Diane Dixon’s San Gabriel Valley River Working Group seeking to install trash mitigation infrastructure within the San Gabriel River to prevent debris from entering the Pacific Ocean and the public beaches of Seal Beach.

• College Park East Stormwater Infrastructure Project

Requested amount: $4,800,000

This funding would support the design of modern stormwater infrastructure aimed at resolving chronic flooding in the College Park East neighborhood, home to approximately 1,700 residents.

“We are grateful to Representative Min for recognizing the importance of these projects to our community. These improvements will serve our community for generations,” said Landau.

The final funding decision is subject to approval by the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the FY 2026 federal appropriations process. The city and Mayor Landau will continue to advocate with Min for these projects to be fully funded for Seal Beach.

For more information, contact the City Manager’s Office at (562) 431-2527 or visit www.sealbeachca.gov.