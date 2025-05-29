Briefing Room: Don’t leave out food for coyotes; haze them

Hi Nick!

Are you aware of the coyote issue in College Park East, specifically the areas surrounding Aster and Almond Parks and the Old Ranch townhomes? 2 coyotes are frequenting the area. While remains of raccoons and squirrels have been sighted, no reports of pets or humans attacked, yet. Calls to 911 and animal control have not been productive. What can we do to prevent tragedies?

Claudia

Hi Claudia,

Thanks for your question. Coyotes are remarkably adaptable creatures that have established themselves in urban and suburban areas across Southern California by feeding on rodents, rabbits, fruit and, unfortunately, unsecured garbage or pet food. While they play a valuable ecological role by helping to control small-mammal populations, they can become bold if they begin to associate neighborhoods with easy meals, which is why your report is so important.

One of the most effective ways to discourage coyotes from frequenting our streets and backyards is to remove anything that might attract them. Please keep all trash in containers that seal securely and avoid putting bins out until the morning of collection. Pet food and water dishes should not be left outdoors overnight, and any fruit that falls from trees should be picked up promptly. After barbecues or outdoor gatherings, make sure to clean grills and dining areas thoroughly so that coyotes won’t be drawn by lingering food odors.

If you do see a coyote in your yard or nearby, it’s helpful to restore its natural fear of humans by hazing. You can do this by raising your voice, waving your arms, or tossing small objects such as sticks or tennis balls toward—but not at—the animal. Installing motion-activated lights or noise-making devices along property lines can also reinforce that people are the source of potential danger. Some residents choose to install fencing that is at least six feet tall with an outward bend at the top to physically deter coyotes from entering.

Please remember that 911 should only be used for life-threatening emergencies, for example, if a coyote is actively attacking a person. For all other concerns or to report repeated sightings, call the Seal Beach Police non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232. If you observe a coyote that appears sick, injured or unusually aggressive toward people or pets, contact Seal Beach Police Animal Control at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1606. You can also visit the Seal Beach Animal Control page for more information: https://www.sealbeachca.gov/City-Services/Animal-Control. Reporting through these channels allows us to deploy the right resources quickly without tying up emergency lines.

By removing food sources, practicing consistent hazing, and using the proper reporting channels, we can help coyotes maintain their healthy fear of humans and reduce the risk of conflict. Coyotes remain an important part of our local ecosystem, and with your help—and that of your neighbors—we can coexist safely. Please feel free to share this information throughout your community, and let us know if you have any further questions or observations.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!