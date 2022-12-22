College Park East names the 2022 Holiday Lights Contest winners

Last weekend, the College Park East Neighborhood Association held its annual Holiday Lights Contest. Many homes were beautifully decorated with some very creative designs, making it very difficult for the judges. Winners received a yard sign indicating their enhanced neighborhood status, and bragging rights for the coming year.

The winners this year are:

• 3611 Camelia Street

• 4249 Candleberry Avenue

• 4480 Elder Avenue

• 4208 Ironwood Avenue

• 3761 Oleander Street

• 3590 Rose Circle

• 3621 Rose Circle

Some other beautifully decorated College Park East homes are:

• 4264 Dogwood Avenue

• 3650 Daisy Street

• 4181 Banyan Avenue

• 4165 Banyan Avenue

• 3551 Carnation Circle

• 3530 Dahlia Circle

• 3540 Dahlia Circle

• 4252 Elder Avenue

• 3551 Heather Circle

• 3590 Primrose Circle

• 4324 Birchwood Avenue

• 4433 Ironwood Avenue

• 3560 Rose Circle

• 3580 Teaberry Circle

• 3570 Wisteria Street

• 4908 Ironwood Avenue

• 4764 Ironwood Avenue

• 4625 Fir Avenue

• 4716 Fir Avenue

• 4489 Fir Avenue

• 3801 Heather Street

Space does not permit the publication of photos of every home listed.

Be sure to drive through College Park East with your children to see them all.