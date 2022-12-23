Runoff candidate questions for the Dec. 29 Sun

The Sun has emailed the following questions to Seal Beach City Council candidates in Districts 3 and 5.

Because our office will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, the deadline for runoff candidate answers to the four weekly questions for our next issue is 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. The word limit is 400 words for each answer to each question of the four questions.

How would you increase city revenues?

How would you reduce city costs?

The OC Board of Supervisors in December declared racism a public health crisis. Do you agree?