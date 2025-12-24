Surfing Santa winners named

Brody Romero, 6, of College Park West, won first place in the age 4-6 category of the 2025 Sun Newspaper’s Surfing Santa Coloring Contest. First prize was a $50 certificate from Harbour Surfboards.

Alex Hamilton, of Old Town, won first place in the age 1-3 category.

Emily Hamilton, 8, Alex’s sister, won first place in the 7-12 category.

Second place winners were:

Beau Heim, 2, of Old Town, in the 1-3 category.

Ryan Allen, 5-and-a-half, of Old Town, in the age 4-6 category.

Abigail Barnaby, 12, of Old Town, in the 7-12 category.

Second place prize was a $25 certificate from knock * knock toys.

Third place:

Sam Chung, 11, of Seal Beach, in the 7-11 category.

Isabelle Barry, 5, of Old Town, in the 4-6 category.

Third prize was a $10 gift card from Javatinis.