Surfing Santa winners named

Brody Romero, 6, of College Park West, won first place in the age 4-6 category of the 2025 Sun Newspaper’s Surfing Santa Coloring Contest. First prize was a $50 certificate from Harbour Surfboards.
Alex Hamilton, of Old Town, won first place in the age 1-3 category.
Emily Hamilton, 8, Alex’s sister, won first place in the 7-12 category.
Second place winners were:
Beau Heim, 2, of Old Town, in the 1-3 category.
Ryan Allen, 5-and-a-half, of Old Town, in the age 4-6 category.
Abigail Barnaby, 12, of Old Town, in the 7-12 category.
Second place prize was a $25 certificate from knock * knock toys.
Third place:
Sam Chung, 11, of Seal Beach, in the 7-11 category.
Isabelle Barry, 5, of Old Town, in the 4-6 category.
Third prize was a $10 gift card from Javatinis.