Coastal Commission OKs Big Bang on the Bay show

The California Coastal Commission on Thursday, June 8, approved (with conditions), the coastal development permit for the Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show.

Organizers of the Long Beach-based event, set for July 3, are seeking a Seal Beach permit to use the First Street park adjacent to Ocean Place.

The purpose, according to Boathouse on the Bay owner John Morris, is to provide fundraising opportunities for Seal Beach charities. (See “Big Bang on the Bay event seeks permit to use Seal Beach park,” at sunnews.org.)

Council amends rules and procedures

The City Council unanimously amended the council’s rules and procedures at the Monday, June 12, meeting. The update adds a new section on council norms and the commitments of the council and the city manager. The City Council discussed the rules of procedure at the council’s April 4 Strategic Planning Workshop.

“There was consensus from the Mayor and City Council to amend the Council’s Rules of Procedure (Council Policy 100-3) by adding City Council Norms and City Council and City Manager Commitments, and other minor (numerical) changes,” according to the staff report by City Clerk Gloria Harper.

Request to readers: seeking help with Excel

I tried to sort an Excel spread sheet from the California Controllers office. I wanted to sort the information by population so I could compare the pay for a specific public employee’s position in cities with a population similar to our town’s population.

Unfortunately, while I was able to get the population column to sort, the other columns remained in place. So the population figures no longer matched the correct cities. Never mind the job position or the employee compensation.

Please email your advice to editor2@sunnews.org and as a precaution pleases CC me at ckelly@localnewspapers.org.

Reminder: Sand project update, Thursday, June 15, at Fire Station 48

Orange County District One Supervisor Andrew Do is holding a coffee and Surfside/Seal Beach community update on the Seal Beach sand replenishment project.

A representative from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be a guest speaker, according to information from the Office of Supervisor Do.

The update will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., in Orange County Fire Station 48 at 3131 N. Gate Rd., Seal Beach.

RSVP: VAN.TRAN@ocgov.com.

Reminder: Sen. Nguyen to host June 17 meeting with Councilwoman Landau

State Sen. Janet Nguyen will host a town hall meeting with Seal Beach District Three Councilwoman Lisa Landau, and Assemblywoman Diane Dixon from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 17.

The meeting will be held at the Marina Center at 151 Marina Dr., in Seal Beach.

The meeting will include an update about issues coming up in the California legislature, according to an email from Sen. Nguyen’s office.

RSVP at https://bit.ly/sbtownhall061723.

City seeks CCC permit for short term rental program

Seal Beach has applied for a coastal development permit for the proposed residential short term rental program.

A California Coastal Commission “notice of pending permit” was pinned to a bulletin board located at Seal Beach City Hall on Tuesday, June 6.

According to the notice, the location of the application is “all residential zones located within the Coastal Zone (south of Westminster Blvd).”

The applicant: city of Seal Beach.

The city recently named the winners of the lottery for the proposed short term rental permit program. (See “31 Seal Beach properties win city’s vacation rental permit lottery” at sunnews.org.)

Reminder: some city water rules are permanent

On May 22, the City Council unanimously set the city’s water “shortage” level to zero. (See “Seal Beach City Council declares Level 0 Water Supply shortage” at sunnews.org.)

On Thursday, June 8, the city issued a press release on the same subject.

The press release included a list of Seal Beach’s permanent water conservation measures that’s worth repeating:

“Outdoor watering is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except by use of a hand-held bucket or similar container, a hand-held hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle or device, or for very short periods of time for the express purpose of adjusting or repairing an irrigation system.

“• Irrigation of lawn, landscape or other vegetated area using a landscape irrigation system is limited to no more than 15 minutes per station per day.

“• Outdoor water runoff into public rights-of-way due to incorrectly maintained sprinklers or excessive watering is prohibited.

“• Landscape watering during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall is prohibited. • Washing down hard or paved surfaces, including sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or alleys is prohibited except when necessary to alleviate safety or sanitary hazards.

“• All leaks from plumbing fixtures through breaks, leaks or other malfunctions must be fixed promptly after discovery, but in no case more than seven (7) days after discovery.

“• Fountains and decorative water features must use recirculated water.

“• Washing a motor vehicle, trailer, boat or other type of mobile equipment must be with a hand-held bucket or by a hose equipped with a positive shut-off nozzle. • Restaurants serve water to customers only upon request. • The installation of non-recirculating water systems in connection with commercial conveyor car wash and commercial laundry systems is prohibited.

“• The installation of single pass cooling systems is prohibited.

“The State’s ban on the use of potable water for the irrigation of non-functional turf at commercial, industrial and institutional sites, including HOAs, continues to remain in effect.

“Non-functional turf does not include sports fields and turf that is regularly used for human recreational purposes or for civic or community events, such as parks .