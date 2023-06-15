Rossmoor Woman’s Club student of month

Margaret Galvez is a recent Los Alamitos High School Student of the Month to be honored by the Rossmoor Woman’s Club with a certificate of recognition and $600 scholarship award.

Margaret loves music and math. She started playing flute in 4th grade and has been the Woodwind Captain and Flute Section Leader of the Los Alamitos Marching Band, First Flute in the Advanced Band at LAHS, and member of the South Coast Youth Symphony Orchestra while maintaining a 4.2 GPA. This year, she will receive a Cybersecurity Certificate from Cypress College. Additionally, Margaret is a learning instructor at Mathnasium, where she helps young children with their mathematical endeavors.

Margaret plans to study Informatics and Computer Science at UC Irvine.

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club, a member of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is a social and philanthropic organization that has been serving the community since 1958. Members do not have to live in Rossmoor.