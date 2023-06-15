Seal Beach Police Department to host virtual town hall meeting on quality of life issues

The Seal Beach Police Department will host a virtual Town Hall meeting to discuss quality-of-life issues within the community. The event will be held on “Facebook Live,” on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 5–6:30 p.m.

This virtual town hall meeting aims to foster an open dialogue and address key concerns related to quality-of-life issues, the homelessness crisis, and the SBPD’s community-oriented policing efforts. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with members of the Seal Beach Police Department, including Chief Michael Henderson and the Community Oriented Policing Team officers, to discuss the pressing matters impacting our community. The event will focus on the laws surrounding homelessness and other local regulations and resources.

The virtual town hall meeting serves as a platform for the community to voice their concerns, share ideas, and work collectively towards creating a safer and more inclusive Seal Beach.

The event will be held on “Facebook Live.” Those interested in joining the Seal Beach Police Department for this event can visit the SBPD’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SealBeachPoliceDepartment. No RSVP is required.

For more information about the Seal Beach Police Department or this virtual Town Hall event, please contact Captain Nick Nicholas at nnicholas@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1160.