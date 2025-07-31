Briefing Room: About blocking streets and repairing cars on city streets

Good morning, Capt. Nicholas:

For the Briefing Room section of the Sun newspaper, would you please address the issue of excessive cars/trucks parked on residential city streets and the repairs, etc. of same? I found reference to an Ordinance that partially addresses my question but would appreciate your help with a comprehensive answer. Not everyone is aware of the restrictions. In addition, are residents allowed to block their driveways overnight and during the day with parked trucks and cars? What steps can we take to make the city aware of chemicals in the gutter resulting from car maintenance and repairs? I’m concerned about the environmental effects, especially contaminating water that flows into the ocean.

Thank you for considering my request in your efforts to provide timely and relevant information in the Sun. I look forward to hearing from you.

Catherine

Hi Catherine,

Thanks for your question and for raising your concerns about vehicle parking, driveway obstructions, and the environmental impacts of curb side vehicle repairs.

California Vehicle Code §22651(k) makes it illegal for a vehicle to be parked in the same spot for more than 72 hours, on any public street in California. After 72 hours, the vehicle may be cited and/or towed. This law is on the books to help reduce the number of abandoned vehicles left on the roadway and to give police agencies the authority to remove them. Equally important, it helps to free up available parking, especially in areas like Old Town where parking is already at such a premium.

Generally, 72 hour parking enforcement is by complaint only. When we receive a complaint about an abandoned vehicle, or a vehicle left on the street, our parking control will respond to the location, place a printed 72 hour warning on the windshield of the car, mark the vehicle where it is parked, and file it so that they can return 72 hours later. If the vehicle is moved, great! If not, then we will often issue a citation. If it is an ongoing issue with a particular vehicle, we may elect to tow the car. Unless our parking control officers see the same vehicle in one spot, collecting dust, and not being moved, we are normally notified by members of the community about abandoned vehicles.

Oversized or commercial trucks and trailers face a much shorter window. SBMC?§8.15.090 prohibits any rig wider than 80?inches from remaining at the curb for longer than two hours unless the owner has a temporary permit from the Police Department; permits are normally granted only for active loading, unloading, or construction moves. This keeps residential streets from turning into informal fleet lots while still allowing legitimate deliveries.

Even your own driveway cannot be blocked from the street side. CVC?§22500(e) makes parking in front of any public or private driveway an infraction, and our officers routinely cite vehicles that prevent residents—even their owners—from driving in or out.

Repairing, greasing, washing, or polishing a vehicle in the street is likewise off limits. SBMC?§8.15.030 allows only true emergency fixes such as changing a flat tire so you can leave safely; routine maintenance must be done on private property. The rule is there for safety and because spilled oil, coolant, or brake fluid will run straight into storm drains that flow untreated to the ocean.

Although our Parking Control Officers and patrol units cover the city daily, we simply cannot be on every block at every moment. Seal?Beach’s street network spans dozens of miles, and call for service priorities can shift in seconds. Because of that, we rely on alert residents to let us know when a vehicle hasn’t moved for days, a driveway is blocked, or fluids are seeping into a gutter. Timely, detailed reports—license plate, color, and the exact address—allow us to document violations quickly and take action that will stand up in court.

Your calls, emails, and photos make you the Department’s extra eyes and ears. If you notice a problem, please use the non-emergency line?(562 594 7232) rather than waiting for an officer to drive by. A two minute call often saves us several trips, shortens response time, and leads to cleaner streets and fewer tows.

Our enforcement posture begins with education whenever circumstances allow. A polite knock on the door, a door hanger explaining the rules, or a courtesy notice on the windshield resolves most issues without a citation. When voluntary compliance fails—or when a violation poses an immediate safety or environmental risk—we escalate to ticketing and, if necessary, towing. This balanced approach preserves limited resources, focuses on the worst offenders, and maintains the community trust that is essential to effective policing.

Together, vigilant residents and responsive officers keep our neighborhoods safe, our curbs clear, and our coastline clean.

By working as partners, we preserve the small town quality of life that makes Seal?Beach special. Keep your questions coming, Seal?Beach! Email us at?askacop@sealbeachca.gov?today!