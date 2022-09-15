City permits Patriotic performance in the park

On Sept. 18, a very special event will take place in Seal Beach. The Seal Beach Symphony will present its first major performance titled “Patriots in the Park.”

It will be an evening of classical Americana featuring orchestra, soloists, an adult, and a youth choir.

Artistic Director Chad Berlinghieri said that they have been working with the city on the project since October 2021. Organizers are very excited to have been able to move this event forward. As a nonprofit entity with an educational designation, we have implemented the promo code Student to save 50%. Please be prepared to show a student ID at the door.

Also, as we are locally registered in a community with two active military bases. We are announcing that all active duty as well as veterans will be admitted free of charge. Use promo codes ActiveDuty and Veterans while attending in uniform please.

We have implemented the promo code SENIORS that applies a 25% discount to seniors that are over 60 years old. Please be prepared to show ID at the door.

The Seal Beach Lions are providing concessions and will use the proceeds to support the Los Alamitos Youth Center. The Lions concessions will be cash only. Lions will also volunteer as ushers and help set up and break down chairs at the event.

Getting back to the fun stuff, the caliber of artists coming to perform for us will categorize the event as international mainstream entertainment. Currently in France, our Artist in Residence and recent Grammy winner, Teresa Mai will return to sing “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess” as well as “America the Beautiful” and the duet “If I Loved you” from “Carousel” with tenor Chad Berlinghieri.

Coming out of New York, Soprano Katie Dixon will join us to honor a local Special Forces Vietnam Veteran (who has a very special story) with the singing of “Hero.” As well as the favorite “Color Me America!”

Ben Lowe, a Los Angeles resident, brings us his booming Baritone as he currently is preparing to release his latest recording on iTunes! He will dazzle the crowd with his version of “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of Lamancha” as well as lead us in God Bless America after Pastor Bob Wriedt of Grace Community Church provides us with an invocation.

An old favorite, the All-American Boys chorus, will march their way into your hearts with a patriotic medley including their arrangement of “Let Freedom Ring” and “Route 66.”

The Swing Kittens will perform Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Hometown Super Star Corday, will sit in with the Orchestra on her Cello as well as perform an All-American Classic Rock set to send us off with a high energy finish!

Returning to us from an early production, Conductor Scott Melvin will lead this all-star cast from start to finish.

Arrive early and hear the Bierman Brother’s Band “Familiar Faces” play as our audience settles in.

Tickets may be purchased today and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sun Newspapers office located at 216 Main St. We can accept check, cash, and credit cards.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit, sealbeachsymphony.org, or call (562) 509-8640. Tax deductible sponsorship opportunities are available.

