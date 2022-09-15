Helen Sanders CatPAWS to observe 10th Annual Remember Me Thursday®

CatPAWS is inviting the public to a free event, uniting with animal-lovers and animal welfare organizations around the world to participate in Remember Me Thursday® with an informal, intimate ceremony on the sand in Seal Beach near First and Ocean starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Flameless candles and cookies will be provided. Please come out for a beautiful sunset on the sand and share photos of your pets.

Now going into its tenth year, Remember Me Thursday® aims to unite individuals and pet adoption organizations on the fourth Thursday in September to be an unstoppable, integrated voice advocating for orphan pets to live in forever homes, not die waiting for them.

By participating, CatPAWS will shine a light on the millions of healthy pets who are still awaiting adoption and encourage communities to opt to adopt and reduce the millions of orphan pets euthanized each year.

CatPAWS invites the community to join our ceremony on the sand on Remember Me Thursday® on Thursday, Sept. 22, or by posting rescue pet stories to social media and inspiring others to choose pet adoption.

Since its inaugural event in 2013, Remember Me Thursday® has been supported by 190 countries with hundreds of thousands of individuals and more than 700 separate animal welfare organizations around the globe holding candle-lighting ceremonies of their own, spreading the message on social media, or lighting a virtual candle.

“We gather to remember the pets who waited in shelters for whom no one came, and rededicate ourselves to helping more pets leave alive,” said CatPAWS Director Deborah Felin Magaldi.

About Helen Sanders CatPAWS founded in early 2010 in legacy to a cat welfare pioneer, the organization directly rescues at risk cats from public shelters, helps cover the cost of spay/neuter, has a Kitty Therapy program, taking cats to visit assisted living residents and hospice care and more. www.helensanderscatpaws.com

The Remember Me Thursday® global awareness campaign is championed by Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center, and creator of both the International Pet Adoptathon and successful Home 4 The Holidays program which, in partnership with national animal organizations, has placed over 18 million pets in homes since 1999.

For more information, please visit www.remembermethursday.org.

