44th annual Arts & Crafts Faire brings visitors to Eisenhower Park

Not to be deterred by the dismal weather forecast, the Seal Beach Lions Club and their Leos set up for the Annual Arts & Crafts Faire and welcomed the artisans and craftsmen pre-dawn last Saturday and Sunday to Eisenhower Park.

More than 100 booths lined the grass and walkways of the park, despite the prediction of bad weather. Although the skies remained overcast on Saturday, only a few light sprinkles occurred and the crowds came out to shop and hear the music. The Leos cooked up their fare and provided cold drinks to keep the patrons cool in spite of the muggy heat.

The band Accidental Tendencies marked the first anniversary of their inaugural performance, which was at last year’s event.

Lots of kindness rocks and butterflies were fashioned in the Kids Craft area, while the young musicians from the local middle and high schools kept everyone entertained.

Sunday brought the sunshine and more folks to cruise the park and shop the vendors, some that have been with us for several years, and some first-timers. It was a beautiful, (hot) sunny day that saw several of the littlest Lions (the Cubs) running around and enjoying the food, music and crafts. The faire also featured enduring local traditions: the annual Seal Beach Woman’s Club Plant Sale and the Seal Beach Animal Care Center bake sale.

Organizers thanked Jim and Judy Watson and the Sun Newspaper for their sponsorship of the Arts & Crafts Faire this year.

Download QR