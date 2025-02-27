City Council OKs West County Water Board budget for next year

The Seal Beach City Council unanimously approved the 2025-26 West County Water Board budget at the council’s Feb. 24 meeting. The water board’s budget was almost $1.7 million (see below for details). Seal Beach’s contribution was $286,771.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

“The West Orange County Water Board (WOCWB) is a joint powers authority comprised of the Cities of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Westminster, and Seal Beach,” according to the staff report by Public Works Director Iris Lee.

“WOCWB owns and operates the OC-9 and OC-35 pipelines for the purpose of importing water from the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) and transporting it to the member cities,” Lee wrote.

“The proposed FY 2025-2026 WOCWB budget is $1,683,800,” Lee wrote.

The operating cost is $169,283, with an OC-35 relocation payment of $117,488, according to Lee’s report.

“The operating cost reflects a $215 decrease compared to the FY 2024-2025 budget; however, the OC-35 Relocation Payment is anticipated to increase by $20,000 due to fluctuations in interest rates. The loan interest rates are equal to the State of California Surplus Money Investment Fund (SMIF),” Lee wrote.

“All member cities must approve the WOCWB budget prior to April 16, 2025,” Lee wrote.