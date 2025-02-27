Koinonia Cafe opens at Calvary Chapel of The Harbour

The newest feature at Huntington Beach’s Calvary Chapel of The Harbour is Koinonia Cafe.

It is located on the top level where the Sanctuary is.

The Greek word Koinonia means “fellowship” according to Senior Pastor Joe Pedick.

He also said it’s a great place to have some wonderful coffee and scrumptious baking goods.

“Now you can mix & mingle with fellow coffee and tea lovers while enjoying a savory sweet treat du juor,” he said.

Koinonia Cafe Manager Rachel Martinez, who previously worked at the Peters Landing Starbucks for 8 years said,

“Having worked in a very busy environment, I got experience on how to make things run smoothly at Koinonia Cafe,” Martinez said.

Louise Shipe of Westminster, a Church congregant, said: “You have to try their coffee cake, as it is the best I’ve ever had.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said:

“I love the Koinonia Cafe and I’m happy they have extended their hours.”

The hours are Tuesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 to 8:45 a.m.

You can call the Church Office for more Information at: (562) 592-1800.

The Chapel is located at 4121 Warner Ave., in Huntington Beach.