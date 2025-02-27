Briefing Room: Police prepare for unpredictable events

SBPD suggests you do the same

Hi Seal Beach,

As we know and love, Seal Beach is a safe and welcoming community. However, policing requires our officers and professional staff to prepare for the unexpected. Some incidents—such as responding to a routine noise complaint or conducting a traffic stop—happen daily and become second nature. But other events, known as high-risk, low-frequency (HRLF) events, occur so rarely that officers and dispatchers don’t get as much real-world practice handling them. These incidents, though uncommon, carry a high potential for harm if not managed properly.

The concept of high-risk, low-frequency events has been emphasized by Gordon Graham, a retired California Highway Patrol officer, attorney, and risk management expert. Graham has dedicated his career to improving public safety by reducing preventable risks through training, leadership, and sound decision-making. His philosophy emphasizes that most critical failures in public safety are predictable and preventable with proper preparation and training. His work has influenced agencies nationwide, including SBPD, to ensure personnel are ready for any scenario.

What are high-risk, low-frequency events?

• HRLF events include scenarios that require an immediate and well-coordinated response, often with life-or-death consequences. Examples include:

• Active shooter incidents – While rare, these require immediate action to neutralize a threat and protect innocent lives.

• Major disasters – Earthquakes, tsunamis, and large-scale power outages require a coordinated response with city, county, and state resources.

• Barricaded suspects and hostage situations – These require careful negotiation and tactical expertise.

• Mass casualty incidents – Whether from a traffic collision, hazardous materials spill, or act of violence, these require rapid triage and resource management.

• Officer down incidents – The immediate care and evacuation of an injured officer require precise coordination under extreme stress.

How does SBPD prepare?

Because these events happen infrequently, the Seal Beach Police Department takes a proactive approach to training and preparedness to ensure officers, dispatchers, and support personnel can respond effectively when seconds count. Here’s how:

• Reality-Based Training – Officers participate in high-intensity scenario training, simulating active shooter situations, critical incidents, and crisis negotiations. These trainings, often conducted in partnership with West County SWAT and other local agencies, ensure our officers are prepared for the worst-case scenario.

• Cross-Disciplinary Drills – Our dispatchers, officers, and professional staff train together on emergency response procedures, ensuring that everyone understands their role when a crisis unfolds.

• After-Action Reviews – When serious incidents occur, we conduct detailed debriefings to identify what worked well and where we can improve. This allows us to continuously refine our response strategies.

• Emergency Planning and Coordination – The SBPD maintains active partnerships with OC Fire Authority, West-Comm Dispatch, and neighboring agencies to ensure a coordinated response to major incidents. Our Incident Command System (ICS) framework allows us to scale our response depending on the severity of the event.

• Community Training and Engagement – While the police department is highly trained to respond, public awareness plays a critical role. Programs like CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), and safety presentations for local businesses and schools help our community members recognize threats and react appropriately.

• Tabletop Exercises – We regularly host and participate in tabletop exercises where all City departments and other stakeholders, like the Naval Weapons Station and McGaugh Elementary School administrators, work through mock scenarios to develop response plans before incidents occur.

Have you ever thought about what types of high-risk, low-frequency events could happen in Seal Beach? From active threats to major disasters like the devastating wildfires in Southern California, these unpredictable incidents remind us why preparation is critical. What steps have you taken to prepare, and have you talked with your friends and family about how you would respond? Start the conversation today—because when the unexpected happens, being ready can make all the difference.

High-risk, low-frequency events are, by nature, unpredictable. But as Gordon Graham teaches, predictable is preventable. The SBPD’s commitment to ongoing training, preparation, and collaboration ensures that when these situations do arise, we’re ready to respond with confidence, skill, and professionalism.

Have questions about emergency preparedness or public safety training in Seal Beach? Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us ataskacop@sealbeachca.gov today!