City Council OKs plan for ADA improvements beach parking lots

The City Council on Monday, Aug. 8, approved the design option for the Eighth and 10th Street Parking Lot ADA project.

Background

“The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 is a federal law that protects the rights of individuals with disabilities. It consists of five (5) titles that prohibit discrimination in key areas: employment (Title I), state and local government services (Title II), public accommodations and commercial facilities (Title III), telecommunications (Title IV), and other provisions (Title V). Title II of the ADA and its implementing regulations (the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design) require structural accessibility in state and local governmental facilities,” according to the staff report prepared by Associate Engineer David Spitz.

“State and local governments, such as the City, that receive federal funding must also comply with the accessibility requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. In addition, California law requires that all buildings, structures, sidewalks, curbs, and related facilities, constructed in California with state, county, or municipal funds, or the funds of any political subdivision of the state, be accessible to and usable by people with disabilities,” Spitz wrote.

“The City has prepared an ADA Transition Plan, a living document that is currently being updated to demonstrate its commitment to accessibility, to serve as a roadmap for making necessary improvements to comply with accessibility standards and enhance access to City services and facilities,” Spitz wrote.

“One such area that the City has evaluated is the access to and from the City’s beach parking lots next to the pier and the pier itself,” Spitz wrote.

“Accessible parking stalls are provided in both the 8th Street and 10th Street beach parking lots, which also allow access to the public restrooms, the beach, and the adjacent tot lot playground area. However, based on assessments of existing facilities, it has been determined that the existing ramps leading to Eisenhower Park, the pier and the Police Department (PD) Substation are not compliant with current accessibility regulations. Similarly, the surrounding pier area lacks proper accessible routes connecting to the beach, the restrooms and the tot lot area,” Spitz wrote.

“Accordingly, the 8th and 10th Street Parking Lots & ADA Ramps (Project), CIP BP2402, was budgeted in the Capital Improvement Program budget, in part, to assess and improve accessibility. Based on proposals received from the City’s on-call consultants, staff selected David Evans and Associates to survey the pier plaza and provide possible alternative compliance methods. Below is a list of alternative options, with cost estimates, that will bring the 8th and 10th Street parking lots into ADA compliance,” Spitz wrote.

“The final design will include wayfinding signage along Main Street and Ocean Avenue, as appropriate, based on the selected option or combination of options selected to direct motorists and pedestrians to locate accessible parking spaces and access points,” Spitz wrote.

Staff recommended Option 1b, the 10th Street switchback from Eisenhower Park. Cost: $345,384, according to the staff report.

Design and construction funds are in the FY 2025-26 budget, according to the staff report.