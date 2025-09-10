Briefing Room: A brief primer on Seal Beach Police Department DUI checkpoints

Hi Seal Beach,

Recently, Sun Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly, who has been an incredible partner over the years, asked that I write an article about DUI checkpoints. Thanks, Charles—great idea. There’s been plenty of online chatter after our recent operation, and some of it missed what checkpoints are for and how they actually work.

A checkpoint is a short, highly visible stop where an officer speaks briefly with a driver. If we notice signs of impairment—like the odor of alcohol, slurred speech, or unsteady movements—we take the next step and conduct standardized field sobriety tests. That isn’t “arrest first and ask questions later.” It’s the opposite: observe, assess, and only escalate when there’s cause. Courts have long said checkpoints are lawful when they’re carefully planned, neutral in their vehicle selection, and highly visible—and we build our operations to those safeguards.

So why do we sometimes arrest one person—or even none—and still call the night a success? Because the real win is prevention. Publicized, visible checkpoints change behavior before the car ever leaves the driveway. People choose a designated driver, call a rideshare, or decide not to drive at all. On some nights we arrest several impaired drivers; on others, it might be one or none. Either way, fewer impaired drivers on the road means fewer crashes, fewer injuries, and fewer families getting terrible news. That’s the goal.

We also hear questions about locations. We rotate sites based on collision and DUI data, roadway design, and safety considerations for both drivers and officers. Big, well-lit, easy-to-see locations make checkpoints safer and more effective. They’re not meant to be a “gotcha”; they’re meant to be a billboard that says, “Impaired driving isn’t worth the risk.”

These operations take planning and staffing, and we’re careful with taxpayer dollars. We receive funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), which helps support our impaired-driving work—checkpoints, saturation patrols, and public education. We also don’t do this alone. We partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) on outreach and victim support. Their advocacy and volunteer efforts amplify the deterrent message that keeps our community safer.

If you drive through one of our checkpoints, expect a brief delay—usually under a minute. You’ll see cones, signs, reflective vests, and marked units. We’ll greet you, explain what’s happening, and get you on your way.

Bottom line: checkpoints are about safety, not stats. We’re grateful for the community’s support and honest questions. If you see an impaired driver, call us—no call too small. Our non-emergency line is (562) 594-7232; for emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!