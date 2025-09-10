Walt’s Wharf quietly reopens



Walt’s Wharf at 201 Main Street in Seal Beach just reopened on Tuesday Sept. 2, after being closed for 18 months to rebuild after a fire. There was no formal announcement on their Facebook page or their website. However, guests have been seen in the dining room. Many locals, including Susan Edwards of Huntington Beach who has been a longtime customer there and has fond memories of it, are excited to eat their favorite steaks, seafood and other dishes once again. The restaurant has been in business since 1970 and brings many happy faces.