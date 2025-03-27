Third quarter 2024 sales tax revenue: down 21% from 2023

Seal Beach sales tax revenues were 21% lower from July to September 2024 than they were during the same period in 2023, according to information recently released by HdL Companies.

The quarterly report dated “Winter 2025” is available at the city website on the Finance Department page.

“However, after adjusting for reporting modifications such as audit adjustments and delayed payments, actual sales were down 4.6%. Results varied by tax group,” according to the HdL newsletter.

“While most general retail categories trended down (similar to statewide trends), a new home furnishing business in town boosted the overall results,” according to HdL.

“Conversely, declines in casual and fast casual dining offset a slight gain in quick service receipts, contributing to an overall 2.7% drop in restaurant-hotel revenues,” according to HdL.

“The price of crude oil dropped during the period and directly affected fuel- service station receipts—with revenues sliding 15.4%,” according to HdL.

“Voter-approved Measure BB posted slightly better receipts, with the largest gains in general retail and building- construction,” according to HdL.

According to the newsletter, the following businesses, listed in alphabetical order, are the top 25 sales tax producers in Seal Beach:

76

Beach House At The River

Boeing

Burlington

Chevron

Chick Fil A

Crate Barrel Outlet

CVS Pharmacy

Hofs Hut Restaurant &

Bakery

Home Goods

In N Out Burger

Islands

Kohls

Marshalls

Mobil

Old Ranch Country Club

Original Parts Group

Pavilions

Petsmart

Ralphs

Roger Dunn Golf Shops

Spaghettini

Staples

Target

Ulta Beaut