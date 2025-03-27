Third quarter 2024 sales tax revenue: down 21% from 2023

Seal Beach sales tax revenues were 21% lower from July to September 2024 than they were during the same period in 2023, according to information recently released by HdL Companies.
The quarterly report dated “Winter 2025” is available at the city website on the Finance Department page.
“However, after adjusting for reporting modifications such as audit adjustments and delayed payments, actual sales were down 4.6%. Results varied by tax group,” according to the HdL newsletter.
“While most general retail categories trended down (similar to statewide trends), a new home furnishing business in town boosted the overall results,” according to HdL.
“Conversely, declines in casual and fast casual dining offset a slight gain in quick service receipts, contributing to an overall 2.7% drop in restaurant-hotel revenues,” according to HdL.
“The price of crude oil dropped during the period and directly affected fuel- service station receipts—with revenues sliding 15.4%,” according to HdL.
“Voter-approved Measure BB posted slightly better receipts, with the largest gains in general retail and building- construction,” according to HdL.
According to the newsletter, the following businesses, listed in alphabetical order, are the top 25 sales tax producers in Seal Beach:
76
Beach House At The River
Boeing
Burlington
Chevron
Chick Fil A
Crate Barrel Outlet
CVS Pharmacy
Hofs Hut Restaurant &
Bakery
Home Goods
In N Out Burger
Islands
Kohls
Marshalls
Mobil
Old Ranch Country Club
Original Parts Group
Pavilions
Petsmart
Ralphs
Roger Dunn Golf Shops
Spaghettini
Staples
Target
Ulta Beaut