Seal Beach Police, DEA to take  back  unwanted prescription drugs

Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department
On  Saturday, April 26, from 10  a.m. to 2 p.m. the  Seal Beach Police Department and the  Drug Enforcement Administration will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event at Leisure World’s main gate. The goal is to provide the  public with a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications.

Bring your pills for  disposal to the main entrance at 13533 Seal Beach Blvd. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, with no  questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Unused or expired prescription drugs  pose serious public safety and health risks. Medications left  in home cabinets are  highly vulnerable to diversion, misuse, and abuse. In fact, studies show that most misused prescription drugs are  obtained from family and friends – often from a household medicine cabinet. Moreover, improper disposal methods like  flushing medications down the  toilet or tossing them in the  trash can harm the  environment and public health.

 “Throughout Orange County, we hear of tragic events involving overdoses caused by prescription medications,” said Seal Beach Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “By creating this  opportunity for  our  community to safely dispose of unused and expired medications, we  aim to reduce access to these potentially dangerous substances. We’re incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with the Golden Rain Foundation and the Leisure World community for hosting this event at their main entrance.”

This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to combat the  opioid epidemic and improve public health through proper medication disposal.

For  more information about safe medication disposal or National Take Back Day, visit  https://takebackday.dea.gov.