Seal Beach Police, DEA to take  back  unwanted prescription drugs

On Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Seal Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event at Leisure World’s main gate. The goal is to provide the public with a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications.

Bring your pills for disposal to the main entrance at 13533 Seal Beach Blvd. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Unused or expired prescription drugs pose serious public safety and health risks. Medications left in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to diversion, misuse, and abuse. In fact, studies show that most misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends – often from a household medicine cabinet. Moreover, improper disposal methods like flushing medications down the toilet or tossing them in the trash can harm the environment and public health.

“Throughout Orange County, we hear of tragic events involving overdoses caused by prescription medications,” said Seal Beach Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “By creating this opportunity for our community to safely dispose of unused and expired medications, we aim to reduce access to these potentially dangerous substances. We’re incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with the Golden Rain Foundation and the Leisure World community for hosting this event at their main entrance.”

This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to combat the opioid epidemic and improve public health through proper medication disposal.

For more information about safe medication disposal or National Take Back Day, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov.