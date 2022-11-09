City advises residents to prepare for winter storms

As we enter the winter rainy season, Seal Beach officials want to remind the community how to best prepare for significant storms.

The city of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the winter season and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf and weather conditions and take steps to protect themselves and their property.

• Have pre-filled sandbags available for immediate use at your home.

• On nights before trash pick-up days, place trash cans on the curbs, not in gutter.

If gutters fill with rushing water, they can knock over cans and carry garbage down to block storm drain entrances. Do not park cars in front of the trash cans, so they are accessible for collection.

• If possible, park your cars in your driveway rather than the street, to protect your engine and electronics. Engine up towards garage door is safest.

• Please, wait to drive in areas with flooding until floodwaters recede a bit. Driving on flooded streets cause wakes to form (even at fairly low speeds) and pushes water up onto parked cars and into garages.

• Monitor the Seal Beach Police Department social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) for information updates.

• If you see fallen trees or tree branches, call the Seal Beach Police Department non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232.

Sandbagging locations

The city will establish multiple locations where complimentary sand and empty sandbags are available for residents. The sandbag locations are:

• Eighth Street Beach Parking Lot

• Fire Station 44 – 8th Street and Central Avenue

Emergency Notification System

AlertOC is a mass notification system used by the City of Seal Beach and Seal Beach Police Department to issue government related messages to residents and businesses.

All residential and commercial landline phone numbers are a part of the AlertOC system. AlertOC replaced the old “Reverse 911” system. Residents can register additional cell phone numbers, text numbers and e-mail addresses at AlertOC.com.

To receive real time updates, the SBPD also encourages the public to sign up for Nixle Alerts. You can do this by visiting https://www.nixle.com/ or texting your zip code to 888777. For more updates, follow the SBPD on social media @sealbeachpolice.

