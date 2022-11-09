City advises residents to prepare for winter storms

As  we  enter the  winter rainy season, Seal Beach officials want to remind the  community how to best prepare for  significant storms.

The city of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will  be  monitoring conditions throughout the  winter season and will respond appropriately as  issues arise.  Residents are  encouraged to monitor the  surf and weather conditions and take steps to protect themselves and their property.

• Have pre-filled sandbags available for  immediate use at your home.

• On  nights before trash pick-up days, place trash cans on  the  curbs, not  in gutter.

If gutters fill with rushing water, they can knock over cans and carry garbage down to block storm drain entrances.  Do  not  park cars in front of the  trash cans, so  they are  accessible for  collection.

• If possible, park your cars in your driveway rather than the  street, to protect your engine and electronics.  Engine up  towards garage door is safest.

• Please, wait to drive in areas with flooding until floodwaters recede a bit.  Driving on  flooded streets cause wakes to form (even at fairly low  speeds) and pushes water up  onto parked cars and into garages.

• Monitor the  Seal Beach Police Department social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) for  information updates.

• If you see fallen trees or tree branches, call  the  Seal Beach Police Department non-emergency line  at (562) 594-7232.

Sandbagging locations

The city will  establish multiple locations where complimentary sand and empty sandbags are  available for  residents.  The sandbag locations are:

• Eighth Street Beach Parking Lot

• Fire Station 44  – 8th Street and Central Avenue

Emergency Notification System

AlertOC is a mass notification system used by the  City of Seal Beach and Seal Beach Police Department to issue government related messages to residents and businesses.

All  residential and commercial landline phone numbers are  a part of the  AlertOC system.   AlertOC replaced the old “Reverse 911” system. Residents can register additional cell  phone numbers, text numbers and e-mail addresses at AlertOC.com.

To  receive real time updates, the  SBPD also encourages the  public to sign up  for  Nixle Alerts.  You can do  this  by  visiting https://www.nixle.com/ or texting your zip  code to 888777. For more updates, follow the SBPD on  social media @sealbeachpolice.

