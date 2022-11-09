SBPD arrests catalytic converter theft suspects

The Seal Beach Police Department arrested two suspects this week after they allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on a Seal Beach street.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at about 9:04 a.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call from a witness who allegedly saw a suspicious subject with a saw crawling underneath a parked vehicle. Moments later, the suspect emerged from the vehicle, entered another vehicle, and fled the scene. Believing a crime had been committed, the witness contacted the Seal Beach Police Department.

Through a coordinated effort between Seal Beach and Huntington Beach Police Departments, two suspects were stopped driving a silver Lexus in Sunset Beach near the area of Seventeenth Street and Pacific Coast Highway. During the subsequent investigation, it was discovered that the suspects allegedly removed their own vehicle’s license plate (to avoid detection) and used a cutting tool to quickly remove the catalytic converter from the parked vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Roberto Orduna, age 43 of Los Angeles, and Juan Ochoa, age 39 also of Los Angeles. Both suspects were later booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of California Penal Code §487(a) – Grand Theft, and §182(a)(1) – Conspiracy.

The victim’s catalytic converter was recovered; however, it was badly damaged.

“We see thefts occur even in broad daylight,” said Seal Beach Detective Sergeant Chris Hendrix. “We’re grateful for the witness who saw something suspicious and quickly notified the Police. Had it not been for her quick actions, we may not have caught these two theft suspects.”

Police are asking anyone with information related to contact Seal Beach Police Detective Chris Fisher at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1110 or cfisher@sealbeachca.gov.

