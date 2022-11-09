SBPD arrests catalytic converter theft suspects

The Seal Beach Police Department arrested two suspects this week after they allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on  a Seal Beach street.

On  Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at about 9:04 a.m., the  Seal Beach Police Department received a call  from a witness who allegedly saw a suspicious subject with a saw crawling underneath a parked vehicle.  Moments later, the  suspect emerged from the  vehicle, entered another vehicle, and fled the  scene.  Believing a crime had been committed, the  witness contacted the  Seal Beach Police Department.

Through a coordinated effort between Seal Beach and Huntington Beach Police Departments, two suspects were stopped driving a silver Lexus in Sunset Beach near the  area of Seventeenth Street and Pacific Coast Highway.  During the  subsequent investigation, it was discovered that the  suspects allegedly removed their own vehicle’s license plate (to  avoid detection) and used a cutting tool to quickly remove the  catalytic converter from the  parked vehicle.

The suspects were identified as  Roberto Orduna, age 43  of Los Angeles, and Juan Ochoa, age 39  also of Los Angeles.  Both suspects were later booked at the  Orange County Jail  on suspicion of California Penal Code §487(a) – Grand Theft, and §182(a)(1) – Conspiracy.

The victim’s catalytic converter was recovered; however, it was badly damaged.

“We  see thefts occur even in broad daylight,” said Seal Beach Detective Sergeant Chris Hendrix.  “We’re grateful for  the  witness who saw something suspicious and quickly notified the  Police.  Had it not  been for  her  quick actions, we  may not  have caught these two theft suspects.”

Police are asking anyone with information related to contact Seal Beach Police Detective Chris Fisher at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1110 or  cfisher@sealbeachca.gov.

