Chamber of Commerce installs new Board of Directors

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce held its annual installation ceremony in Eisenhower Park on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The new board members, pictured here from left to right, are Maddie Merrill, Frank Carvajal, Juni Banico, Nikki Muller, Christine Bird, Richie Barnes, Deborah Bell, Daren DeLeon, Patrick Gangitano, and George Banker.

Daren DeLeon was Volunteer of the year.

Manny Gouveia was Business Person of the Year. Bogart’s Coffee House was Business of the Year.

Karen Kuns swore in the new board members.