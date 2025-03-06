CCC to look at Wetlands restoration

The California Coastal Commission will on Thursday, March 13, consider the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority’s application to restore the lower/southern part of the wetlands. This would be a two-phase wetlands restoration project.

According to the Commission agenda for March 13, the project, set on a 103.54-acre site of oil land, would include replacing the culvert along the Hellman Channel, creating secondary tidal channels through the wetlands, building new public access (trails, parking and signage) flood management construction, and raising First Street through the wetlands. The power transmission lines would be placed underground along the road at First Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

The wetlands straddle the counties of Los Angeles and Orange, as well as the cities of Long Beach and Seal Beach.

“The Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority (LCWA) is a governmental entity developed in 2006 by a joint powers agreement of the State Coastal Conservancy, the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy and the cities of Long Beach and Seal Beach,” according to the Wetlands Authority website.

Readers should know that while they have similar names, the California Coastal Conservancy is a different government entity from the Coastal Commission.

The Conservancy has no regulatory authority.