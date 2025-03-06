Sunset Beach experiences more debris from the recent storms

Recent rainstorms have increased trash and debris along city beaches, particularly in Sunset Beach, leaving a messier than usual shoreline, according to officials at the city of Huntington Beach Maintenance Division. Working diligently to remove debris as quickly as possible, they use heavy equipment and place large dumpsters at key locations to collect oversized trash and debris.

While most are sleeping, Beach Maintenance staff works year-round on the graveyard shift, seven days a week, ensuring 3.5 miles of City Beaches remain clean. Their work includes cleaning the Huntington Beach Pier, raking sand for litter and debris, sweeping bike paths and parking lots, emptying trash containers and maintaining hundreds of fire rings. Additional contractors maintain Pier Plaza and Huntington Harbour Waterways with city supervision.

Residents may report concerns to Sunset Beach and Huntington City Beach by contacting the Public Works Department at (714) 960-8861. If you see debris on Bolsa Chica State Beach between Seapoint and Warner Avenue, call (714) 377-5691.