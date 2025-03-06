Local cable foundation looking at future

Members of the Seal Beach Cable Communications Foundation discussed the organization’s future during the board’s Thursday, Feb. 28 meeting.

The foundation, which operates SBTV-3, filed its incorporation papers on Oct. 23, 1984, according to the California Secretary of State website.

The foundation is exploring how to use the resources they have, according to Board Member Nick Quinlan.

Nick Quinlan proposed creating a Community Media Access collaborative. He gave the board a presentation on a draft proposal, which he described as a work in progress.

The idea would be to create a collaborative including communications companies, universities, and emergency response organizations, according to Quinlan.

He said the goal was financial sustainability.

According to the city of Seal Beach budget for 2024-25, the city budgeted $70,000 for SBTV-3.

That was also the estimated actual budget for 2023-24 and the amended budget for 2022-23, according to the current city budget.

In other news, SBTV-3 is working on getting a YouTube channel.