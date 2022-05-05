Free Saturday prayer gathering by the Huntington Beach Pier

There’s an exciting beach prayer gathering every Saturday morning on the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier. Led by Refuge Calvary Chapel Men’s Group Leader Joe Miceli, the special time of prayer began in 1997 at Lifeguard Tower 2, just north of the pier.

“It’s not a worship service,” said Senior Pastor Bill Welsh, who regularly attends. “We read a Psalm or two, then everyone has a chance to pray. We invite men with a heart for prayer to come join us at 7a.m. Bring a lounge chair and Bible. It’s such a wonderful setting, with the surf, birds and invigorating ocean air. You sense God’s presence. It’s great for the soul. Everyone has compassion for each other and it’s a delight being in such a friendly fellowship.”

Welsh got the idea for this group because a friend had a similar beach meeting in Laguna. “We rallied the brothers together and began to pray for an hour every Saturday morning,” said the pastor, who’s also a noted songwriter, singer and guitarist.

“I believe prayer is the most overlooked element of the foundation of any fruitful ministry, so I am extremely grateful for the faithful brothers that have continued this gathering for close to 25 years. I really look forward to attending each week,” Welsh said.

“There’s nothing like gathering with brothers early in the morning to edify one another and lay our thanks and requests to the Lord , while sitting on His beach,” said former Associate Pastor Alyn Loyd.

“I am grateful to God for the freedom to worship Him peacefully and publicly on the beach,” said attendee Michael Rogers, discipleship director.

“This group get-together is so important to me that I hate missing even a week, “ said Charlie Capalbo, who has attended Refuge Calvary Chapel for more than 25 years.

“Come join in on the fun and feel the Holy Spirit at work,” said attendee Bob Anderson. Learn more about Refuge Calvary Chapel at: refugefamily.com.

