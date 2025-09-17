Call for artists:  Be the face of next year’s Sunset Beach Art Festival  

Do you have artistic talent? Well, here’s your chance to create something that thousands of people will see – the artwork for next year’s Sunset Beach Art Festival. If your work is chosen, it will appear on posters, T-shirts and promotional materials to help this important, annual fundraiser succeed and be the best it can be.

The Sunset Beach Art Festival is a 2-day event on Mother’s Day Weekend that brings people together and raises vital funds for local schools, charities, and scholarships.The 58th annual festival is presented by Las Damas, a non-pro?t organization of women who come together to serve the community. They are seeking talented, locals to create the featured artwork for our upcoming art festival.

There is no monetary compensation for the submission of your artwork. The Las Damas members will hold a vote for the best design and the winner will be announced at their November general meeting. Good Luck!

Theme: Your interpretation of Sunset Beach. “What does Sunset Beach mean to you?” Inspiration could be: Beach, Sunset, Pelicans, Waves, Palm Trees, Surf, Iconic landmarks of Sunset Beach, Water Tower, Restaurants.

Design style: Simple designs work better for printing, too much detail gets lost.

Details: The event details will later be included in the ?nal art for the poster and t-shirt. All you need to add is your signature to your art. For printing purposes.

Technical: No more than 5 colors with an option to do white on black version. Size should have an aspect ratio proporotion of 4:5 (like portrait model).

Please sumbit your designs before October 11th, 2025 to Las Damas –

Po Box 1156, Sunset Beach, CA. 90742. E-Mail: info@lasdamas.org. If you have questions call Christy Platt at: 562-209-4474.