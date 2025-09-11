Bay Theatre offers rock and soul this weekend

The Bay Theatre has announced that two emerging crowd favorites will play their stage this weekend, including the rock and soul standouts J. & The Causeways and Maia Sharp, a singer-songwriter whose songs have been recorded by some of today’s top recording artists.

Bay Theatre Manager Ben Ahle said Maia Sharp will appear on Saturday, Sept. 13, while J. & The Causeways will rock the stage on Sunday. Ticket information is available at baytheatre.com.

Maia Sharp has had her songs recorded by Bonnie Raitt, The Chicks, Cher, Edwin McCain, David Wilcox, Art Garfunkel, Lizz Wright, Lisa Loeb, Terri Clark, Keb’ Mo’ (including his recent single with Taj Mahal) and Trisha Yearwood (including her recent single “The Wall or the Way Over”) and many more, according to her website.

And through it all, Maia has continued to record her own albums; nine solo releases, one collaborative project with Art Garfunkel and Buddy Mondlock and her duo project, Roscoe & Etta. Maia is also an adjunct professor at NYU and has been writing for Songwriting With: Soldiers for eight years. Her latest album, Tomboy

American Songwriter magazine said, “Sharp is truly a treasure in terms of her ability to craft compelling songs that bear an affirmative attitude, one that takes stock in both kindness and compassion and uses them to the best advantage. In the end, that’s truly something to savor.”

“It doesn’t matter if there are 10 people in the audience or 1,000,” said Jordan Anderson, lead singer/keyboardist for J & The Causeways. “It’s that sacrifice we make of our art, so that people can feel it that much harder the first time they hear you.”

Formed way down yonder in New Orleans, J. & The Causeways leaves fans wanting more. In a serendipitous sequence of events, J & The Causeways was formed at the legendary Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans. A juggernaut soul/R&B ensemble, the group is filled with heavy backbeats and a soaring horn section, all swirling around the magnetic vocal stylings of Anderson.

“New Orleans is home to some of the finest singers and musicians on the planet, which also means you have to bring your A-game to every single show — you’re representing this city and the long history of beautiful music that’s been created here,” said Anderson. “We definitely shine live because each and every member of this band loves to be onstage and in that genuine moment of performance.”

Both acts are part of the Bay Theatre’s plan to bring the best live music to the local stage.