Briefing Room: Loud motorcycle exhaust noise is exhausting

What can be done to eliminate or mitigate loud motorcycles?

We feel your pain: few things grate on the ears (and nerves) like vehicles roaring by with excessively loud exhaust.

What the law says (California Vehicle Code)

§27150(a): Every motor vehicle subject to registration shall at all times be equipped with an adequate muffler in constant operation and properly maintained to prevent any excessive or unusual noise, and no muffler or exhaust system shall be equipped with a cutout, bypass, or similar device.

§27151(a): A person shall not modify the exhaust system of a motor vehicle in a manner which will amplify or increase the noise emitted by the motor of the vehicle so that the vehicle is not in compliance with the provisions of Section 27150 or exceeds the noise limits established for the type of vehicle in Article 2.5 (commencing with Section 27200). A person shall not operate a motor vehicle with an exhaust system so modified. CVC

§27151 stipulates that vehicles weighing 6,000 pounds or less, or those smaller than a light truck or van, must have a sound level of 95 decibels or less, equivalent to the noise of an average gas-powered lawn mower.

The SBPD has trained multiple officers specifically on modified-exhaust enforcement. We’ve used community message boards to remind drivers that modified exhaust will be strictly enforced, conducted directed enforcement operations, and issued hundreds of citations for modified systems. In many cases, officers have ordered violators to schedule appointments with the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) for in-depth emissions inspections. Learn more at the California BAR: https://bar.ca.gov/

We know loud exhaust is disruptive. We’ll keep doing our part to enforce these laws.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!