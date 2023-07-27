Briefing Room: What do you do when you stop behind a stopped car?

Dear Nick – Love your column.

Is there a traffic law regarding the maximum distance allowed between vehicles at a stop light? I stopped about one car length behind a box truck at a stop light and the person behind me began to honk and finally pushed my car forward about one half a car length. I was quite surprised!

Thank you,

Bill

Hi Bill,

Thanks for your interesting question. I had to do a bit of research to answer this.

Here are some sections from the California Vehicle Code pertaining to your question:

Section 377 – “A “limit line” is a solid white line not less than 12 nor more than 24 inches wide, extending across a roadway or any portion thereof to indicate the point at which traffic is required to stop in compliance with legal requirements.”

Section 22450 – “(a) The driver of any vehicle approaching a stop sign at the entrance to, or within, an intersection shall stop at a limit line, if marked, otherwise before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection. If there is no limit line or crosswalk, the driver shall stop at the entrance to the intersecting roadway.”

Section 21453 – “(a) A driver facing a steady circular red signal alone shall stop at a marked limit line, but if none, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or, if none, then before entering the intersection, and shall remain stopped until an indication to proceed is shown, except as provided in subdivision (b).”

Section 21703 – “The driver of a motor vehicle shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicle and the traffic upon, and the condition of, the roadway.”

Section 22400 – “(a) No person shall drive upon a highway at such a slow speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic unless the reduced speed is necessary for safe operation, because of a grade, or in compliance with law.”These are the only sections I could find related to queuing at a stop light. I suppose someone could make an argument that if you stop too far behind the vehicle in front of you, you would be obstructing traffic, but I’ve never heard of that ticket being written.

I asked one of our very own Motor Officers, Ed Pastor, to help answer your question. The real expert in this arena is Officer Pastor, and he also had not heard of any Vehicle Code sections pertaining to your question, Bill.

However, we are taught a general rule of thumb during the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course in the police academy. When stopped behind another car, leave just enough room so that you can see the tires of the car in front of you contacting the ground. That way, in an emergency, you could be able to turn your own car to the left or right and get out from behind that stopped car.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!