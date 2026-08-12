Briefing Room: We need to talk about counterfeit pills

Hi Seal Beach,

This is not an easy topic, but it is an important one.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has been warning communities across the country about counterfeit pills through its “One Pill Can Kill” campaign. The message is simple because the danger is simple: one fake pill can be enough to take someone’s life.

Counterfeit pills are made to look like real prescription medications. They may look like pain medication, anxiety medication, or pills used to help with focus or attention. They may have markings, colors, and shapes that look familiar. But unless a medication was prescribed to you and came from a licensed pharmacy, you cannot know what is actually in it.

That is what makes this so dangerous. A person may think they are taking something they recognize, when in reality the pill may contain fentanyl or another dangerous substance. Fentanyl is extremely powerful, and even a very small amount can be deadly.

This can affect any family. It is not limited to one age group, one neighborhood, or one type of person. A teenager may be offered a pill by a friend. A college student may buy what they think is a study drug online. Someone dealing with pain, anxiety, or stress may accept a pill because they believe it will help. In many of these cases, the person is not trying to take something deadly. They are trusting the wrong source.

That is why the safest rule is very clear: only take medication that was prescribed to you by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacy. Do not take pills from friends. Do not buy pills through social media. Do not trust online sellers offering prescription medication without a legitimate prescription.

Parents and caregivers should also talk openly with young people about this issue. The goal is not to scare them or lecture them. The goal is to make sure they understand the risk before they are ever put in a situation where someone offers them a pill. A calm, honest conversation now can make a difference later.

If you believe someone may be experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. If naloxone is available, use it. Naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and can help save a life while emergency responders are on the way.

This is a difficult subject, but avoiding it does not make anyone safer. Talking about it does. If this article helps even one person pause, ask a question, call for help, or refuse a pill from an unsafe source, then it matters.

For more information, visit the DEA’s One Pill Can Kill campaign at www.dea.gov/onepill.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!