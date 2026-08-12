SBPD introduces free medication disposal kiosk

The Seal Beach Police Department has installed a new MED-Project medication disposal kiosk in the Police Department lobby at 911 Seal Beach Blvd.

The kiosk provides community members with a safe, convenient, and free way to dispose of unused or expired household medications. The service is completely self- service and anonymous. No identification, paperwork, appointment, or assistance from Police Department staff is required.

“Unused medications can create a risk of accidental ingestion, misuse, or diversion when they remain in the home,” said Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “This kiosk provides our community with a simple and responsible way to dispose of medications throughout the year without waiting for a scheduled drug take-back event.”

Community members may place unused or expired pills, tablets, and capsules into the kiosk. Medications may remain in their original containers or be placed in a sealed bag. Personal information should be removed or obscured from prescription labels before disposal.

The kiosk does not accept liquid medications, needles, syringes, lancets, or other sharps. It is intended only for the voluntary disposal of household medications and may not be used for suspected illicit drugs, found medications, evidence, or anything associated with a police investigation or other law enforcement matter.

The SBPD partnered with MED-Project to provide this free service. MED-Project is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization established by the Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group. The organization develops, implements, and operates programs for the safe and compliant disposal of unwanted household pharmaceutical products.

The kiosk is available during regular Police Department lobby hours:

• Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Closed weekends and city holidays

For more information, call the SBPD at (562) 799-4100 or visit med-projectusa.org.