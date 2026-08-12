Beach Cities Ballerz win Los Al/SB FNL Summer Flag Football title

Beach Cities Ballerz had two FNL Summer League squads (“Pink” & “Black”). Squad Black finished FNL Summer League with a 4-2 record, while Squad Pink rolled to a perfect 6-0 record and won the championship game by a score of 32-0.

Dating back to May 22, the Ballerz compiled an overall record of 16-3, with a point differential of 364-80.

QB Jayme Zamora led the program the entire summer compiling a 9-1 record overall as starting QB. She passed for over 2,000 yards, 16 TDs vs only 4 INTs. Rushed for over 1,500 yards and 17 TDs, 10 runs of 40 yards or more, 4 runs of 60 yards or more and a whopping 14-yard average per rush.

Other standout players included Kira Ines who dominated at the Defensive Rusher position. All-Purpose player Kingsley Medlen thrilled the crowd at QB with her elusive running and play-making ability and put up over 1,800 combined yards rushing, passing and receiving while locking down her side of the field on defense at corner.

Elsa Habig, Aliana Gutierrez, Emma Henning and Skylar Metcalf were consistent targets at WR and made huge impacts on defense. Gutierrez led the Summer Squads with nearly 70 flag pulls, 9 Interceptions (4 Pick 6’s), numerous batted passes, and several great catches at WR. Alyssa Castanon made some huge plays on defense with several batted passes, nearly 35 flag pulls and 5 INTs.