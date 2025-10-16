New Peter’s Landing manager Betania Chirino

The recently acquired Peter’s Landing Marina now has a new manager who’s in charge of maintaining a beautiful, harbor property which rents 310 boat slips. Betania Chirino, who came from Marina del Rey to Huntington Beach, was promoted by Suntex to become General Manager of the 11-acre marina featuring access to the Pacific Ocean through the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station.

Previously serving as an administrative manager, Betania couldn’t be more thrilled. Originally from Argentina, the mother of three and wife to another Suntex employee who has a captain’s license, she said: “I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this boating area.

“This is one of the most rewarding jobs there is because people come here to relax and spend time with loved ones where memories are made in our Marina.” She said that she strives every day to make experiences on the water more enjoyable for boaters.

Boating is a family affair for the Chirinos. Husband Gabriel holds an unlimited tonnage captain’s license from abroad and brought his skills to Suntex as well. He first introduced Betania to boats 20 years ago, creating the passion that lead her to this career.

The Marina Office which manages slips from 29 feet to 94 feet, is open Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p/m.

You’ll find it at Berth 55 on the water between The Garden Church and Broadmoor. The address is: 16400 Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Harbour. Call: (714) 840-1387.