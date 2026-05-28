Briefing Room: Training is one of the most important parts of policing

Hi Seal Beach!

We occasionally hear a version of this question: “Why are officers training so much?” Or, “How often do you actually practice that?”

The honest answer is that training is one of the most important parts of modern policing. It is where we build habits before stress hits, where we standardize decision-making, and where we hold ourselves accountable to doing things the right way.

Most of the work we do is routine. But the moments that truly matter often happen quickly and under pressure. Training is how we prepare to respond professionally, safely, and consistently, even when a situation is unpredictable.

Here is a general overview of what we train on and why it matters.

We train on communication and de-escalation because most situations do not need to become physical. The goal is always voluntary compliance when it is safe and appropriate, and that starts with communication.

De-escalation is not one magic phrase. It is a set of skills: slowing things down, creating space, using calm and clear language, listening, recognizing when a person is overwhelmed, and choosing tactics that reduce tension rather than add to it.

It also includes something people do not talk about enough: officers learning to de-escalate themselves. If you cannot regulate your own stress response, you cannot effectively calm a situation around you.

We train on defensive tactics because we have a responsibility to resolve encounters as safely as possible. That includes safe control techniques, safe handcuffing, and decision-making that prioritizes avoiding unnecessary injury to everyone involved. These skills are not about being aggressive. They are about having options when someone resists, when a situation escalates unexpectedly, or when an officer or community member is at risk.

We train on firearms proficiency for the same reason we train on everything else: because the stakes are high and we cannot afford mistakes. This includes safe handling, decision-making, accuracy, and judgment. It is not just about hitting a target. It is about accountability, control, and understanding when force is and is not lawful and necessary. We also train on less-lethal tools and how to use them properly, with the same emphasis on safety and policy.

We train on ethics because policing is a profession built on trust. Ethics training reinforces expectations around integrity, fairness, appropriate conduct, impartial service, and decision-making that matches our values and policies. This also includes real-world scenario discussions, because ethical issues rarely show up as obvious “right versus wrong.” They show up as judgment calls, boundaries, and the discipline to do the right thing when no one is watching.

We train on report writing and documentation because the report is often the case. A well-written report protects victims, protects due process, and ensures that decisions in court are based on accurate facts. It also matters for transparency and accountability. People sometimes assume report writing is paperwork for paperwork’s sake. In reality, it is how we preserve evidence, explain decisions, and ensure continuity from the street to the courtroom.

We also train on scenario-based decision-making because policies are not just words on paper. We need officers to be able to apply them in real time. Training scenarios help practice critical thinking, communication, and safety tactics in controlled environments so that when something happens for real, we are not improvising from scratch.

The bottom line is this. You want the people responding in your worst moment to be practiced, calm, and consistent. Training is how we earn that.

If you ever have a question about how we train or why we do it a certain way, reach out. For non-emergencies, the Seal Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line is (562) 594-7232.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.