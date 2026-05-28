Seal Beach reports 10 homeless in town

The city of Seal Beach recorded a total homeless count of 10 individuals during the 2026 Orange County Point-in-Time Count, according to data released by the County of Orange Office of Care Coordination. All 10 individuals identified within Seal Beach were categorized as unsheltered.

The 2026 count reflects a significant decrease from the 2024 Point-in-Time Count, when Seal Beach recorded 29 individuals experiencing homelessness. The 2026 total is also near the city’s 2022 count of eight individuals.

Conducted countywide during the last ten days of January, the federally required Point- in-Time Count provides a snapshot of homelessness throughout Orange County and helps guide funding, outreach, and supportive services efforts. The 2026 report identified 6,321 individuals experiencing homelessness countywide, representing a 13.7% reduction from 2024.

“The Point-in-Time Count is an important tool that helps communities better understand homelessness trends and evaluate the effectiveness of outreach and support efforts,” said Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson. “While we are encouraged by the lower number reported in Seal Beach this year, our department remains committed to working collaboratively with outreach providers, regional partners, and the community to connect individuals in need with available resources and services.”

The Seal Beach Police Department continues to address homelessness through a balanced approach focused on compassion, public safety, proactive outreach, and long- term solutions. Members of the department’s Community Oriented Policing Team regularly work with outreach providers and regional partners to connect individuals experiencing homelessness with available support services and resources.

The Orange County Point-in-Time Count is conducted in partnership with all 34 Orange County cities, homeless service providers, law enforcement agencies, and community volunteers.

For more information about the 2026 Orange County Point-in-Time Count, visit the County of Orange Office of Care Coordination report.