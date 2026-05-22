Chemical spill evacuation area expanded

Authorities have expanded the evacuation zone around the chemical spill in the West Garden Grove area. The area within the boundries of Valley View Street, Ball Road and Trask Avenue are being evacuated.

A chemical tank located at 12122 Western Ave. in Garden Grove, began leaking on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Authorities thought they were able to control it, but this morning new tests showed that the tank is beyond mitigation and will not be secured.

Orange County Fire Authorities reported in a social media video that there are two likely outocomes for the tank, spilling into the surrounding lot around, or explosion.

“One the tank fails and spills about 6 to 7 thousand gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot around it, or two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up,” OCFA Division Chief Craig Covey said in the video post.

Two evacuation centers have been set up:

Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center 13641 Deodara Dr, Garden Grove.

Cypress Community Center 5700 Orange Ave, Cypress.