Briefing Room: Tips for keeping your dog safe during the dog days of summer

Hi Seal Beach,

As temperatures rise and summer activities fill our calendars, the Seal Beach Police Department and Facility Dog Yosa want to share some important seasonal safety reminders—brought to you by our friends at Canine Companions, the national nonprofit organization that expertly trained Yosa to serve our community.

Canine Companions provides highly trained service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities, as well as to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings—completely free of charge. Yosa is a Facility Dog, which means she’s been specially trained to work alongside professionals like us at the police department to provide comfort, reduce stress, and support mental health and wellness. She’s a full-time member of our team, and with the heat rising, she’s here to help all dog owners stay safe this summer.

On warm or hot days, it’s important to take extra precautions to prevent dogs from overheating. Dogs cool themselves primarily through panting and can quickly overheat even on mild days. Older dogs, overweight dogs, and puppies are the most vulnerable, but all dogs can develop heat stroke from hot weather. According to the veterinary team at Canine Companions, dogs should never be left in a parked car, even on days that seem mild. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise more than 40 degrees in just a few minutes—even with cracked windows. On hot or humid days, limit vigorous play and exercise, and always ensure your dog has access to fresh, clean water. Schedule walks during cooler parts of the day and seek out shady areas. If you’re heading to a summer event like a music festival or concert, it’s best to leave your dog at home. These environments can be loud, crowded, and dangerous for dogs, no matter how well-behaved they are. Their comfort and safety should always come first.

Water safety is another key concern in the summer months. Always supervise your dog around water, whether it’s a pool, lake, or ocean, and never force them to swim. Show them how to safely exit a pool, such as where the stairs or steps are. If you’re going boating, your dog should wear a life jacket and remain on a leash at all times. Never tether a dog to a boat, and always keep a hand on the leash for safety.

Hot pavement is another hidden hazard. Surfaces like asphalt, concrete, artificial turf, and sand can burn a dog’s paws quickly. A good test is the eight-second rule: place your hand on the surface for eight seconds—if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog. On hot days, try to walk your dog on grass, and be alert for signs of discomfort like foot flicking, shifting weight, or vocalizing. If you must walk on hot pavement, dog booties can help, but be sure to remove them once indoors so your dog can regulate their body temperature through their paws.

Seal Beach requires all dogs to be on leashes in public. Long leads can be a great way to offer your dog more freedom, but they should never drag behind the dog or be tied to objects like fences or trees. A properly managed leash is key to ensuring both your dog’s safety and the safety of others.

This time of year also brings increased risk of exposure to foxtails, burrs, and ticks. After walks, hikes, or outdoor play, check your dog thoroughly—especially between the toes, under the armpits, and around the face and ears. All dogs, regardless of location, should be on a regular schedule of preventatives for fleas, ticks, and heartworm. If you’re not sure whether your dog is receiving these, speak with your veterinarian.

Finally, always ensure that your dog’s ID tags are current and securely attached anytime they are outside of their crate. Double-check that backyard gates and fences are secure, and never leave your dog outside unsupervised—even for a short time.

For more information about animal services in our city or if you find a stray or injured pet, please visit the Seal Beach Animal Control Program at https://www.sealbeachca.gov/City-Services/Animal-Control.

Stay cool and keep your questions coming, Seal Beach!

Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.