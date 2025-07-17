Adoption event to take place at Seal Beach PetSmart July 26

During the dog days of summer adopting a pet can add new energy to our lives while making a positive contribution to the community. Helen Sanders CatPAWS is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to Seal Beach PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place July 21 to 27.

A special CatPAWS adoption event will be held Saturday, July 26, from 11am – 2 pm at PetSmart, 12341 Seal Beach Blvd. Kittens and cats needing forever homes will be available to cuddle and meet, and the CatPAWS adoption team will be onsite to help expedite adoption applications.

Each summer, animal shelters take in scores of kittens and cats during “kitten season,” following peak breeding activity for cats and this year is no exception. Adopting a pet saves more than one life. Every pet who finds a home frees up space for shelters to help the next animal in need. Adopting pets can help improve the health and wellness of people by reducing feelings of isolation and inspiring more active lifestyles. Caring for pets fosters values for children such as responsibility and selflessness.

“We are grateful for the generosity of PetSmart Charities and the incredible team at PetSmart Seal Beach,” said CatPAWS Director Deborah Felin-Magaldi. “Not only are the cats saved from uncertainty at over-crowded public shelters, but pets have a positive impact on physical and mental health for people in general.”

To view all available cats for adoption, visit www.HelenSandersCatpaws.com/adopt.

“Animal shelters and rescues are doing incredible work to save pets each day, but they can’t do it without the community’s support,” said Heidi Marston, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “Adopting or fostering a pet can be an incredibly enriching experience and is the best way to support your local organizations. We all have a role we can play in helping pets in need, so please join us this National Adoption Week to show your support. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as Helen Sanders CatPAWS, whose team makes meaningful connections, giving more pets in need people to love.”

Meet Fiona, a beautiful 10-year-old cat who lived with her CatPAWS adopter since she was a kitten. Sadly, her one-person owner is no longer able to care for her, having transitioned into assisted living. Fiona came back to CatPAWS and is looking for a quiet home and gentle hand. She is low-care and incredibly sweet. Fiona is available for adoption through Helen Sanders CatPAWS.

To learn more visit petsmartcharities.org.