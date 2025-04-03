SBPD Lt. Clasby named among Women of Year

Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby was recently named among Assemblymember Diane Dixon’s District 72 Women of the Year.



Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby. Courtesy photo

In an email, Clasby wrote that she was incredibly honored.

“Being the first female lieutenant at the Seal Beach Police Department has been a privilege, but what means the most to me is helping pave the way for the women who come after me. My hope is that through thoughtful policy changes and honest conversations, we can continue creating workplaces—especially in law enforcement—where women can thrive, lead, and serve their communities while being fully seen, supported, and valued,” Clasby wrote.