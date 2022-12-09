Briefing Room: seasonal safety tips from the Seal Beach Police Dept.

Hi Seal Beach!

It was so nice seeing so many of you at last Friday’s Holiday Parade! I’m happy to report that the event was well attended and that there were no major incidents on Friday night.

We’ve written about this before, yet it bears repeating. The holiday season is always a happy time of year, but it is also a time when busy people can become distracted and vulnerable, especially to theft and other holiday crime.

Since we’re in the full swing of the holiday season, please take a few moments to familiarize yourself with these helpful safety tips:

Shopping

1. Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member.

2. Dress casually and comfortably.

3. Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.

4. Do not carry a purse or wallet, if possible.

5. Always carry your Driver License or Identification Card along with necessary cash, checks and/or a credit card you expect to use.

6. Even though you are rushed and thinking about a thousand things, stay alert to your surroundings.

7. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

8. Pay for purchases with a check or credit card when possible.

9. Keep cash in your front pocket.

10. Notify the credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen or misused.

11. Keep a record of all of your credit card numbers in a safe place at home.

12. Be extra careful if you do carry a wallet or purse. They are the prime targets of criminals in crowded shopping areas, transportation terminals, bus stops, on buses and other rapid transit.

13. Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.

14. Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, “con-artists” may try various methods of distracting you with the intention of taking your money or belongings.

Children

1. If possible, leave small children at home with a trusted babysitter.

2. Teach your child to go to a store clerk and ask for help in case your child is separated from you.

3. Teach children to stay close to you at all times while shopping.

4. Never allow children to make unaccompanied trips to the restroom.

5. Children should never be allowed to go to the car alone and they should never be left alone in the car.

6. Teach children their full name, address and telephone number to give to police officers or mall security. Teach children to immediately inform you if a stranger is bothering them.

At home

1. Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave the house, even for a few minutes.

2. When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick up your newspapers and mail.

Indoor and outdoor lights should be on an automatic timer.

Leave a radio or television on so the house looks and sounds occupied.

Large displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows and doors of your home.

3. When setting up a Christmas tree or other holiday display, make sure doors and passageways are clear inside your home.

4. Be sure your Christmas tree is mounted on a sturdy base so children, elderly persons or family pets cannot pull it over on themselves.

5. If you use lights on your Christmas tree ensure the wiring is not damaged or frayed. Frayed or damaged wiring can cause a fire.

6. Place your Christmas tree in water or wet sand to keep it green.

7. Never place wrapping paper in your fireplace.

Strangers at your door

1. Be aware that criminals sometimes pose as couriers delivering gifts.

2. It is not uncommon for criminals to take advantage of the generosity of people during the holiday season by soliciting donations door-to-door for charitable causes although no charity is involved.

3. Ask for their identification, and find out how the donated funds will be used. If you are not satisfied, do not donate.

4. Donate to a recognized charitable organization only.

If you’re going on vacation, please feel free to use our Seal Beach Police Vacation Check Program.

The vacation check program is designed to offer extra peace of mind. This service is provided at no cost.

You will be asked to provide the dates your home will be vacant, what vehicles will be present, whom to contact in case of emergency, and other similar questions. Your residence will receive extra attention from police personnel while you are away.

For more information, please visit:https://sealbeachpd.com/vacation-check-program/.

Lastly, remember that there is literally no call too small for us. If something doesn’t seem right or looks out of place, please call our non-emergency number (562) 594-7232.

We would rather get the call before a crime occurs, or better yet, prevent a crime from occurring, rather than respond after someone has been victimized.

From all of us at the SBPD, we wish you a happy and safe holiday season. What do I want for my holiday present!? Your questions! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!