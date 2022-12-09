King and Queen of LAEF Royal Gala named

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) has announced the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King.

In a press release, Executive Director Carrie Logue announced the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on Feb. 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.

LAEF’s signature fundraising event, The Royal Gala, will kick off this year’s “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign, according to the release. The Royal Gala is the celebratory event in the month-long campaign that raises money for important programs for Los Al kids. Along with the Gala, the campaign will feature an online auction where anyone in the community can participate.

Business sponsorships are also available.

In June 2022, Mrs. Erin Kominsky retired as Principal of Oak Middle School after 38 years of service to the District. Prior to Oak, she served as Principal of Weaver Elementary School for 19 years, which included the reopening of the school in 1996.

Mrs. Kominsky’s leadership of both school communities is truly unparalleled. She introduced many best practices, curriculum, and strategies that led to Weaver being rated as the #1 school in Orange County time and time again. The Weaver team was instrumental in bringing many new educational and instructional exercises that eventually became signature practices throughout the Los Alamitos Unified School District.

Erin was named Administrator of the Year in 2004, Woman of the Year for the California Legislature in 2005, and a National Distinguished Principal for the State of California in 2012.

Weaver received California Distinguished School, National Blue Ribbon, and Golden Bell awards.

Mrs. Kominsky’s support for LAEF has been tremendous. She welcomed LAEF afterschool classes, STEAM Fairs, and fundraising efforts onto both campuses and encouraged families to participate and staff members to support them. She ran for Queen of Hearts in 2016-17 and personally fundraised over $26,000 to support STEAM education across the district.

Mrs. Kominsky is an inspiring and passionate leader who cares deeply about our District community. She has a wealth of educational and institutional knowledge and is an exemplary principal who is positive and determined.

She lives in Fountain Valley with her husband Fred and son Maxx. Her mom lives close by, and she loves to spend precious time with her. LAEF is thrilled to honor Mrs. Kominsky and we look forward to her serving as our Royal Ambassador for 2023!

Mr. Dave Locke has been a dedicated parent leader in Los Alamitos Unified since 2008. Dave began volunteering to support Los Al kids when his children were attending Hopkinson Elementary School. He served as the Hopkinson PTA treasurer in 2011 and 2012, then as president in 2013 and 2014. He went on to serve as the McAuliffe PTA secretary and the LAHS Baseball Booster Club treasurer for 2018-19. He also has served on the St. Hedwig Baseball Board and was the All Star Commissioner as well as a coach.

Dave supported efforts to pass the recent school bond Measure G campaign by taking on the role of Campaign Co-Chair. This successful campaign provided funding for the newly opened STEM Building at LAHS and is funding the second gym, which is currently in development. He was named Los Alamitos Unified’s Hero of the Heart in 2019.

Mr. Locke began supporting LAEF in 2016 as a Campaign Manager for a friend’s King of Hearts campaign. He coordinated and supported many fundraising efforts and began donating his professional photography skills, which he has donated time and time again. In addition, Dave has donated auction packages that provide private flights and hotel stays.

His efforts have raised tens of thousands of dollars for LAEF and Los Al kids. Dave and his wife, Michelle, are founding members of the Los Al Leadership Circle, LAEF’s major donor group. They even opened their home to host the LAEF donor appreciation event in the Spring of 2021.

Beyond his endless work for Los Al, Dave is a small business entrepreneur and professional flight instructor, plus he volunteers at his church. He and Michelle reside in Rossmoor. Their son and daughter attended Hopkinson Elementary, McAuliffe Middle School and graduated from LAHS. Megan is a freshman at Southern Utah University where she is on the gymnastics team. Zachary is a sophomore at Florida Southwestern State College where he is on the baseball team.

“LAEF would not be where it is today without the commitment and dedication of Dave Locke and Erin Kominsky. Their tireless efforts to fundraise and support Los Al kids is certainly something to celebrate. We are so excited to honor them,” said Carrie Logue, LAEF Executive Director.

All proceeds from Fundraising February for Los Al Kids and The Royal Gala will help LAEF continue to fund and maximize Well Spaces across the district, which provide a calm, safe, comfortable space for students to reset and get support from counselors. Proceeds from last year’s campaign funded the brand-new space, known as The Loft, at Los Alamitos High School. Mark your calendars for Friday, February 3, 2023, and join LAEF as it honors Dave Locke and Erin Kominsky, and raises funds for Los Al Kids. For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, please visit LAEF4Kids.org/fundfeb.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF provides significant funding for mental health/wellness and STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For additional information on LAEF, please call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.