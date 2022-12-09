WCSB Welcomes National Wildlife Refuge

By Marilyn Van Dyke

At its general meeting on November 6, the Woman’s Club of Seal Beach welcomed Mac Purvin, Refuge Manager of the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge, who spoke about the management and purpose of the refuge.

The Refuge is located on the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station and was established in 1972 to protect endangered and migratory wildlife using the habitats of the Anaheim Bay estuary.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in cooperation with the Navy operates a Nature Center on the refuge. Refuge personnel along with volunteers assist with duties such as biological surveys, refuge maintenance and outreach events. The Woman’s Club was proud to present a donation to the Refuge for their important work in preserving our environment.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Mac Purvin, Refuge Manager, at 562-598-1024 or cameron_Purvin@fws.gov.