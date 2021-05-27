IN SEAL?BEACH

SUNDAY, MAY 2

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—11:36 a.m.—13th Street and Ocean Avenue—The reporting person said a large group of BMWs were driving up and down Ocean Avenue. The reporting person advised they were speeding. The vehicles were last seen going toward Pacific Coast Highway. Police were unable to locate them.

• Transient (Priority 3)—12:21 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The reporting person told police that a transient woman came into store. The transient woman reportedly caused a disturbance by yelling and pushing things around. The woman in question left going southbound on Main. The reporting person requested a patrol check of the area. Police were unable to locate her.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—2:40 p.m.—Harvard Lane and College Park Drive (College Park West)—A man was seen going toward College Park Drive on Harvard Lane. He was carrying a duffle bag and possibly holding a can of either soda or alcohol. The reporting person told police he appeared to be lost and was unfamiliar to the area. Police contacted the man. As of 2:52 p.m., he had been counseled and was leaving the area.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—6:41 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a transient man sitting at a table outside was refusing to leave. As of 6:50 p.m., police contacted one person at a rear patio. As of 6:58 p.m., he was sent on his way.

MONDAY, MAY 3

• Incident Report (Priority 3)—8:40 a.m.—Driftwood Avenue—Sometime during the prior week, someone dumped grease on the reporting person’s driveway and cars. The reporting person needed a report for insurance. Counseled.

• Malicious Mischief to Vehicle (Priority 3)—9:31 a.m.—Pansy Circle (College Park East)—Someone damaged the driver side mirror between 1 a.m. and the time of the call to police. Report taken.

• Identity Theft (Priority 3)—2:07 p.m.—Old Ranch Road—On May 1, someone attached a fake ATM card to the reporting person’s account and transferred money out of the account. Report taken.

• Check Area (Priority 3)—4:59 p.m.—Seventh Street—Five minutes prior to the call, the reporting person asked a man who was walking two dogs why he was allowing his dogs to defecate on the lawn at the location. The man reportedly became hostile and challenged the reporting person to a fight. The reporting person requested an area check.

• Petty Theft (Priority 2)—6:12 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A man wasn’t wearing a mask. Employees at the location asked him to leave. According to the reporting person, he walked out of the store with items he did not pay for. As of 6:14 p.m., the reporting person apparently favored prosecution. A minute later, the reporting person hung up. As of 6:44 p.m., the store manager didn’t want anything done. It was a verbal dispute with a customer. Loss: unknown.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—10:52 a.m.—Dogwood Avenue—Someone ransacked the reporting person’s car, which may have been unlocked at the time.

Point of entry: unknown. Loss: unknown. Report taken.

• Petty Theft (Priority 2)—2:07 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said a man left the store with a bag of groceries and at the time of the call was sitting on the wall off Balboa, eating a sandwich that he took.

• Transient (Priority 3)—5:06 p.m.—Ironwood Avenue (College Park East)—The reporting person said there was a transient man behind the location, at the wall facing Lampson Avenue, wrapped up in a blanket.

The caller apparently speculated that he might be sleeping. Police interviewed the man in the field.

• Vehicle Burglary (Priority 3)—5:19 p.m.—Seventh Street (Old Town)—Someone stole various items from the reporting person’s car. Point of entry: unknown.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

• Arrest—2040 E. Anahiem Street (Long Beach)— Seal Beach Police arrested Edward Yathiv Wazenegger on suspicion of felony burglary from a motor vehicle.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Seal Beach Police arrested Marlon Terrell Price on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of property worth less than $950.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

• Arrest—First Street—Seal Beach Police arrested Christian Taesang Kim on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Main Street— Seal Beach Police arrested Morgan Shae Daley on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of property worth less than $950.

• Arrest—Main Street— Seal Beach Police arrested Alexis Marie Waters on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of property worth less than $950.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Kitts Highway—Seal Beach Police arrested Jesus Javier Huertas on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Seal Beach Police arrested Justin Anthony Howe on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: lewd acts.

MONDAY, MAY 18

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Seal Beach Police arrested Robert Steven Mulvey on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard— Seal Beach Police arrested Terrance Joseph Zastera on suspicion of misdemeanor failure to install ignition interlock device.

Download QR