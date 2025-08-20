Letters to the Editor

Brown Act Breach

During the 811 city council meeting there was a breach in the Brown Act protocol regarding an action item on the water and sewer rate increase. As the ACLU describes on their site:

Action items are those that are on the agenda and require the legislative body to deliberate and vote on the item. The legislative body cannot take action or discuss any item not on the agenda; however, members of the legislative body can briefly respond to statements or questions asked by the public. They can also make brief announcements.

Councilman Nathan Steeles’ prepared power point presentation , which at times during it’s nearly half hour duration went far beyond the direct item in discussion to discuss types of automobiles parked in Leisure World and his trips to Africa, could be described as a rant, tirade, and even an open display of contempt for homeowners, but brief? Not only should this presentation have been scheduled , citizens should have had public speaking options after. Mr. Steele also offered up several non-truths in his rambling character assault on taxpayers in the room. One of which was somehow inventing the notion that employees in public works are subject to oversight clocking in/out and filling out time cards. A gentleman sitting in the audience, who worked in the department quietly said he never did that once. But if it sounds good Mr. Steele will say it loudly while bragging that he, unlike citizens was under no time limit in his opportunity to speak.

But given the Brown Act, was that the biggest misstatement he made of all?

The vote needs to be nullified, the action item needs to be rescheduled, and public officials have to answer questions from the citizens they have been avoiding for weeks with every excuse from emails being somehow delayed and on and on.

James Jensen

Nullify the Vote!!

Last Monday night’s vote on Water and Wastewater rate increases should be nullified. The presentation given by Nathan Steele at the city council meeting in his capacity as a governmental official was filled with false information and dissembling. His presentation of the “fact” that those drawing salaries from the Water and Sewer fund fill out time cards is just one example of wrong and misleading information. He made this official presentation as an official of our government and may have swayed others to have voted in favor of the rate increases based on his egregious misinformation. He also made his prepared presentation after the public hearing was closed so that the public could not respond. A public hearing is held for our voting officials to keep an open mind about an issue until all public comments have been heard: the public was denied a fair hearing when a prepared presentation to which they could not respond was the final word of the night.

Not one other official corrected the incorrect statements; not the City Manager, not the Public Works Director; not even the City Attorney corrected any of the misinformation. Given that the vote was taken on publicly presented false information by the Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Seal Beach, the information should be corrected at the next meeting, last Monday night’s vote nullified and a new vote taken based on accurate information on which the public can comment. Mr. Steele should be educated by the City Attorney as to correct and respectful behavior at the dais. He should be held to the City’s own Civility Code.

It is shocking that our City Manager and City Attorney allowed this behavior from a city official. Open and honest government cannot coexist with duplicity.

Please remedy this disgrace by nullifying the vote and revoting with the correct information.

Sincerely,

Ellery Deaton