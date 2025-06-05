Briefing Room: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

For the Sun

Hi Seal Beach,

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and while it can feel like just another awareness campaign, this one hits close to home for those of us in public safety.

You’ve probably heard that the stress we carry is different than most professions. It’s true—and the numbers back it up. According to First Responder Wellness:

• Firefighters are six times more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

• Nearly 1 in 4 police officers report symptoms of post-traumatic stress injury.

• 37% of EMTs and paramedics have contemplated suicide.

• With the right care, trauma symptoms can be reduced by up to 70%.

These aren’t just statistics—they’re reminders of how important it is to take mental health seriously. And this message isn’t just for first responders. It’s for everyone in Seal Beach.

We all face challenges—whether from work, family, loss, or life transitions. Prioritizing your mental health is not a sign of weakness; it’s a commitment to your well-being. This month, we encourage our community to help break the stigma around mental health by talking about it openly, checking in with loved ones, and seeking help when it’s needed.

If you or someone you care about is struggling, the Seal Beach Police Department is here to help connect you to trusted resources. You can always reach out to us—confidentially and without judgment—by calling our non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232. We’re committed to supporting a healthy, resilient community.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!